LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 November:
The price of aluminum down by 1.17% to $2698.00, copper price up by 0.32% to $9520.00, lead price down by 0.15% to $2385.00, nickel price up by 1.08% to $19680.00, tin price up by 0.96% to $36950.00, zinc price down by 0.45% to $3336.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
