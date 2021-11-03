Avinyan under consideration as Member of the Board of Directors at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia issued a statement explaining that the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan erroneously said that former Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s candidacy is under consideration as director of the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine.

The government said that Avinyan is actually under consideration as Member of the Board of Directors of the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan