‘U.S. must push Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian’ – Rep. Pallone
14:10, 3 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone had a video talk with State Minister of Artsakh Artak Belgaryan.
“Met with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and we discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Artsakh. The U.S. must also push the Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian”, Pallone said on Twitter.
