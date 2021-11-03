Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

‘U.S. must push Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian’ – Rep. Pallone

‘U.S. must push Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian’ – Rep. Pallone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone had a video talk with State Minister of Artsakh Artak Belgaryan.

“Met with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and we discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Artsakh. The U.S. must also push the Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian”, Pallone said on Twitter.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]