Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-11-21

YEREVAN, 3 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.36 drams to 476.85 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 552.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.25 drams to 649.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 72.12 drams to 27449.54 drams. Silver price down by 0.27 drams to 365.88 drams. Platinum price down by 196.26 drams to 16082.3 drams.