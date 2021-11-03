At the moment, there is no negotiation process with Turkey - FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the Government's Action Plan, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told Nouvelles d'Arménie, commenting on the position of the Armenian side on relations with Turkey and possible developments in the future.

"The lack of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, the closed borders, as well as Turkey's open involvement in the 44-day war, the recent statements from Turkey about the so-called "Zangezur Corridor" have a negative impact on regional stability.

Nevertheless, in his public speeches, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the view of the Armenian side that in case of Turkey's readiness to normalize relations, and adequate measures in that direction, Armenia is ready to discuss the possibilities of building bilateral relations”, Mirzoyan said.

He also added that "at the moment, there is no negotiation process with Turkey”.