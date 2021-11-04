LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2724.00, copper price up by 0.74% to $9590.00, lead price up by 0.21% to $2390.00, nickel price up by 0.10% to $19700.00, tin price up by 0.41% to $37100.00, zinc price down by 0.27% to $3327.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 3.10% to $58300.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.