Investors surprised by professional skills of engineers in Armenia, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Investors operating in the field of high-technologies are surprised by the professional skills and knowledge of engineers in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“They say that engineers of Armenia in many cases have an obviously great potential and advantage, and this increases Armenia’s investment attractiveness”, the PM said, adding that he has presented to the investors other statistics which must encourage them.

“I was pleased to know that when we conducted the teacher certification process, it turned out that math teachers received the highest scores. This is a very pleasant fact, it means that our strategy for technology sector development has a great potential”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan