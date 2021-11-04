There are thousands of vacancies in Armenia, PM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says today there are thousands of vacancies in Armenia.

At the Cabinet meeting today, the PM said that there is a problem in the construction sector.

“The most frequent alarm coming from the business now is the problem of labor force, moreover, in all spheres, starting from construction to high technologies. We have a problem of jobs everywhere”, he said, adding that they must solve this issue.

