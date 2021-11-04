Healthcare ministry recommends coronavirus health pass

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan didn’t rule out that authorities would introduce a coronavirus health pass for entry to cultural and leisure venues.

Avanesyan told reporters that they will introduce a draft decision on November 4 which, if passed, will require people to produce a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 upon entry to cultural venues or restaurants.

The proposed health pass is yet to be discussed at an inter-departmental commission.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan