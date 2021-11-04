Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives PACE co-rapporteurs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On November 4, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Åberg, the Parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming guests, Alen Simonyan has noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Armenia’s joining the Council of Europe. He greatly highlighted the cooperation with the Council of Europe, as well as the support of the organization in the process of the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia. The work of the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee was highly evaluated. The Speaker underlined the importance of the political agenda of the democratic reforms, affirming that Armenia would continue to move with that agenda.

At the meeting issues related to the post-war realities, themes on democracy in Armenia, the human rights and the legislative reforms were discussed.

The effective implementation of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 was in particular highlighted.

The co-rapporteurs informed that discussions were held with their colleagues of Armenia, distinguishing some priorities of cooperation.

The interlocutors touched upon the necessity of restoring the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Ideas were exchanged over the journalists’ work in parliament.

The parliamentary government system, as well as the current state of the power-opposition parliamentary format were also discussed.