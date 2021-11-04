Boxer Davit Chaloyan defeats Azerbaijani boxer, reaches final of World Boxing Championship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Davit Chaloyan, member of the Armenian boxing team, has reached the final of the World Boxing Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports in the semifinals of the championship in Serbia, Chaloyan competed with the representative of Azerbaijan and won 5: 0. After 12 years, Armenia is again in the final round of the World Boxing Championship.

The final will take place on November 5. In the heavyweight category, Armenia will have a prize-winner for the first time in the World Championship.

Later, Olympic bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov will compete in the semifinals.