Artsakh State Minister meets with Armenia’s Ambassador to US

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On November 3, a reception was organized in honor of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan at the Embassy of Armenia in the USA. A meeting was held with Ambassador Lilit Makunts.

The State Minister and his Chief Adviser Davit Hakobyan presented the current situation in Artsakh, the current problems, the vision of the future on the development of Artsakh and the involvement of the Diaspora in it. Artak Beglaryan stressed that the expectation from the Diaspora is not so much material, supporting the development of long-term capacities in Artsakh with the huge human resources of the Diaspora is more valuable.

During the meeting with Ambassador Lilit Makunts, a number of issues related to the visit of the State Minister and the protection of the rights and interests of the people of Artsakh in the USA were discussed.

Artak Beglaryan also met with the heads of the Armenian National Committee of America, the Armenian Assembly of America, and its offices in Washington, presented a vision for the future of Artsakh, and discussed the prospects for effective cooperation.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan also took part in all the meetings.