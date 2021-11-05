Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament receives Georgian delegation led by Constitutional Court President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the delegation led by the President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Georgia Merab Turava, the Parliament’s press service said.

Mr. Turava arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan.

The meeting participants emphasized the high level of the Armenian-Georgian multi-polar relations and cooperation during the talk.

The sides also discussed the partnership relations existing in different wings and their expansion between the authorities of the two countries. In this context the Parliament Speaer has noted that the inter-parliamentary relations with Georgia are very important in terms of having joint working agendas with the friendly country. Alen Simonyan has underlined that the deepening of cooperation in all spheres with Georgia stems from the priorities of the fraternal and neighbouring interests.

The Georgian Constitutional Court President highlighted his visit to Armenia, stressing that the exemplary cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries is an important indicator for the Constitutional Courts. According to him, the MPs take part in the CC sittings of Georgia, which greatly helps the improvement of the law-making practice.

The sides discussed issues aimed at the implementation of the programs with firm partnership bases.