PM Pashinyan receives President of Russian Academy of Sciences

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, academician Alexander Sergeev, the PM’s Office reports.

Pashinyan highlighted the development and expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Russian in the field of science. He hoped that during Mr. Sergeev’s visit the opportunities of implementing joint projects will be discussed. The PM noted that science and education sectors are among the priorities of the Armenian government. He informed that the funding for science in 2022 will increase 85%.

Alexander Sergeev said they are interested in expanding the partnership with Armenia’s scientists, researchers, adding that discussions are currently underway on concrete proposals. He said that during the Soviet times the cooperation between Armenian and Russian scientists has been on the high level, and the Armenian scientists had a significant contribution to the development of the field.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the initiatives aimed at expanding the Armenian-Russian ties in science field and stated that the government will assist their successful implementation with all possible means. According to him, science field could also become one of the key directions of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.

