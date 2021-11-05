Georgian Constitutional Court President visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court of Georgia Merab Turava visited today the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

He was accompanied by President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan.

Merab Turava and his delegation arrived in Armenia on November 4 on an official visit at the invitation of Mr. Dilanyan. The purpose of the visit is to give a qualitatively new impetus to the further development of the bilateral relations, as well as contribute to the deepening of inter-court cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan