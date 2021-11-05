Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-11-21

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 475.91 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 549.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.75 drams to 639.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 482.76 drams to 27482.64 drams. Silver price up by 2.06 drams to 363.09 drams. Platinum price up by 311.15 drams to 15943.5 drams.