Constitutional Court recognizes article that served as basis for Onik Gasparyan’s dismissal as constitutional

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court has recognized the article that served as basis for the dismissal of the then Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan as constitutional. ARMENPRESS reports the Constitutional Court decided that the Part 3 of Article 40 of the Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen is in line with the Constitution.

In March 2021, the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian applied to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of the given provision of the law, twice refusing to sign the draft decree submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.