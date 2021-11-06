Apparent food poisoning at Yerevan’s Tashir Pizza leaves nearly 100 patrons hospitalized

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of the apparent food poisoning victims at a Yerevan pizzeria reached 98, the health ministry said Saturday.

15 patrons of the Tashir Pizza restaurant – which operates more than 20 pizza shops in Yerevan – sought medical attention for “gastrointestinal infection” on November 5. The number of the food poisoning victims then increased, prompting Tashir Pizza to shut down all restaurants until further notice.

On November 6, the health ministry said 53 people – including 13 children - are hospitalized at the National Center of Infectious Diseases. Another 32 – including 1 child - are being treated at the Armenia Republican Medical Center, and 11 more at the Mikayelyan Institute of Surgery, and 2 at the Martuni Medical Center. All patients were patrons at various locations of Tashir Pizza.

Three patients are in moderate condition, while all others are stable. One of the victims was already discharged from hospital.

