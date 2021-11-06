Azerbaijan’s public stance claiming NK conflict doesn’t exist is bogus – Director of Caucasus Institute

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Latest developments are leading to the revitalization of the OSCE Minsk Group, according to political analyst and Director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan.

“It will most probably resume its work, we see this from numerous indicators,” Iskandaryan said at a discussion titled “Corridor or Road, What Should Armenia’s Stance Be?” “The three co-chairing countries and Armenia need this, the only one drastically opposing this is Azerbaijan. In this case, Azerbaijan’s rhetoric and its real policy must be differentiated. The public stance of Azerbaijan whereby it claims that there is no Karabakh conflict doesn’t have much to do with reality, it is more directed to domestic policy. Aliyev says that the Karabakh issue is resolved, it doesn’t exist, but the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs come, it is said that they [Azerbaijan] aren’t interested in the visit, but the journalists are escorted out, the doors close and negotiations take place for hours. I say again, numerous indicators show that the OSCE Minsk Group’s work will be restored,” Iskandaryan said.

Iskandaryan says the resumption of the OSCE MG’s work will lead to a change of situation, discussions will begin and not only Russia and Azerbaijan will be involved in the process, but also France and the United States.

