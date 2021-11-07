Armenian foreign ministry condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian foreign ministry condemned the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“We strongly condemn assassination attempt on PM of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi”, the foreign ministry tweeted. “We express our support & solidarity to friendly Iraq in its fight against terrorism & efforts aimed at regional & domestic security & stability.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad on Sunday.

Six members of Kadhimi's personal protection force stationed outside his residence in the Green Zone were wounded, Reuters reported citing security sources.

Three drones were used in the attack, including two that were intercepted and downed by security forces while a third drone hit the residence, the Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan