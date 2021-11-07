Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Pashinyan presents Armenia’s stance on possible 3+3 format

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented Armenia’s stance over the possible 3+3 format of regional cooperation.

“Our stance is the following, that the possible 3+3 format shouldn’t have the kind of items on its agenda which we are already discussing alongside in other formats,” PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television’s Petros Ghazaryan.

