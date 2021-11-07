Pashinyan presents Armenia’s stance on possible 3+3 format
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented Armenia’s stance over the possible 3+3 format of regional cooperation.
“Our stance is the following, that the possible 3+3 format shouldn’t have the kind of items on its agenda which we are already discussing alongside in other formats,” PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television’s Petros Ghazaryan.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
