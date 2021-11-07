‘I suppose there are obstacles from Azerbaijani side’ – Pashinyan on OSCE MG Co-Chairs’ expected visit to region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan supposes that there are obstacles from the Azerbaijani side over the delay of the expected visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region.

In an interview to the Public TV, Pashinyan reminded that recently a delegation of the United States, which included also the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, visited Armenia. “And I have raised this question why that visit hasn’t taken place yet. And he said that they are working on conducting that visit. I think that, yes, time has passed, that visit could have already taken place. I suppose that there are some obstacles from the Azerbaijani side”, Pashinyan said.

