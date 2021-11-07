‘Difficult to imagine demarcation, delimitation process on border where shootings take place every day’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia considers necessary the border demarcation and delimitation process, however, the start of this process is difficult to imagine in conditions when the Azerbaijani side is violating the ceasefire regime daily. There have been only 5-6 days after 2020 November 9 when no cases of ceasefire violation have been registered, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Public TV.

“We have clearly stated that the demarcation, delimitation process, the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the opening process of regional communications are clearly separated from one another. This is our position, and this is what we have recorded”, he said.

Coming to the demarcation and delimitation, the PM reminded that back in May he announced during the government session that he is ready to sign the document proposed by Russia on demarcation and delimitation. “And you remember what a domestic political scandal was raised, and then a document with closed lines was published. Later when that lines were opened, in turned out that in general the moment of signing that document has been lost and missed. We are not only ready, but also consider necessary the border demarcation and delimitation. But on the other hand, we also say that it’s difficult for us to imagine the demarcation and delimitation process on a border where ceasefire violations are taking place every day”, the PM said.

He said that ceasefire violations are happening on the border every day, but now it can be said that on average those cases are quite low.

Pashinyan said that Armenia attaches importance to the provision of conditions for the demarcation and delimitation. “I want to highlight that this necessity is also emphasized in the government’s action plan. Yes, we consider it important and necessary. But at this moment, it is very difficult under the conditions of daily ceasefire violations. Although we continue the consultations on this direction”, Pashinyan added.

Asked whether there are concrete agreements, Pashinyan gave a negative response.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan