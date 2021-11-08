UK House of Commons to hold first hearing on Armenian Genocide recognition bill on Nov 9

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The first hearing of the Armenian Genocide recognition bill will take place in the House of Commons on November 9, the Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom reports.

It will be presented as a ten-minute rule motion by conservative MP Tim Loughton.

The bill’s aim is to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance. It contains three main provisions.

First, that there shall be a formal recognition that the killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire and the surrounding regions during 1915-1923 were genocide. Second, that there shall be an annual commemoration of victims of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide. Third, that it will encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity and war crimes.