Healthcare minister denies report on plans to increase utility tariffs for unvaccinated citizens

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan denied media reports that authorities are planning to increase the tariffs of gas and electricity for unvaccinated citizens.

“I don’t know what you are talking about, I don’t know where the Zhoghovurd newspaper came up with this,” Avanesyan told reporters when asked to confirm or deny the report by Zhoghovurd daily. “I am unaware of this kind of a decision.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan