Goris-Kapan alternative road is passable, authorities say
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are denying as fake news the report claiming that the new alternative road for Goris-Kapan has become impassable due to weather and that there is a large congestion of vehicles.
In a statement the national police said the Goris-Kapan alternative road is passable and police units are patrolling it.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11.16-22:05 Talking with Putin, Pashinyan strongly highlights Armenian-Russian strategic partnership in the existing situation
- 11.16-21:53 Fighting stops in the eastern borderline of the Republic of Armenia - MoD Armenia
- 11.16-21:25 CSTO says the conflict should be solved through only political - diplomatic methods
- 11.16-21:22 Pashinyan, Putin discuss border situation
- 11.16-21:01 There is no border dispute, there is aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia – Pashinyan
- 11.16-20:41 At the moment situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – PM Pashinyan
- 11.16-20:11 UNSC ready to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 11.16-19:54 Intl. community should not remain indifferent to Azerbaijan's encroachments on sovereign territory of Armenia –Pashinyan
- 11.16-19:44 President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan discuss border situation
- 11.16-19:18 Russian Defense Minister expresses readiness to make maximal efforts for stopping military operations
- 11.16-19:13 Ambassador Makunts presents to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 11.16-18:51 President of the European Council calls for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire
- 11.16-18:41 Security Council Secretary of Armenia presents to U.S. Ambassador situation resulted by Azerbaijani attack
- 11.16-18:32 Security Council Secretary of Armenia, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation on Armenia- Azerbaijan border
- 11.16-18:03 12 Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijani forces
- 11.16-17:48 Armenia, Russia hold consultations through military, diplomatic channels – Ambassador
- 11.16-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-21
- 11.16-17:31 Asian Stocks up - 16-11-21
- 11.16-17:22 Iranian, Russian Presidents consider any change of borders in region unacceptable
- 11.16-16:49 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned about reported incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 11.16-16:48 Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost
- 11.16-16:46 PM Pashinyan confirms participation in Biden’s Summit for Democracy
- 11.16-16:26 Azerbaijani armed forces launched open terrorist attack against Armenia – Ombudsman issues statement
- 11.16-16:16 Azerbaijan spreads disinformation attempting to blame Armenia for provocation, warns Ministry of Defense
- 11.16-16:08 Armenia has the right to repel use of force against its territorial integrity by all means – Foreign Ministry
19:50, 11.10.2021
Viewed 5294 times TIME magazine names Armenian Robin the robot one of the best innovations of the year
00:02, 11.10.2021
Viewed 3750 times Armenian Genocide recognition bill passes first reading at UK House of Commons without objections
20:59, 11.12.2021
Viewed 3321 times Dutch Ambassador comments on the visit of his colleague in Azerbaijan to Shushi
11:30, 11.13.2021
Viewed 2558 times Artsakh National Security Service releases statement on incident near Shushi checkpoint
14:34, 11.13.2021
Viewed 2432 times Russian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement