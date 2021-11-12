Armenian Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal and India’s military attaché to Armenia, brigade general Rajesh Pushkar (residence in Moscow, Russia), the defense ministry reports.

Minister Karapetyan congratulated Rajesh Pushkar on accreditation to Armenia, stating that it’s a serious step for the development of cooperation of Armenia and India in the defense field.

The meeting sides also discussed the bilateral defense cooperation. They agreed that there are several areas of mutual interest which must be enshrined by cooperation agreements.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan