Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate road closed on both sides: negotiations underway with Azerbaijani side

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Interior Ministry of Artsakh reports that the Stepanakert-Berdzor inter-state road is currently closed on both sides due to the incident between Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

In a statement the ministry said that the law enforcement agencies of Artsakh together with the Russian peacekeepers are holding negotiations with the Azerbaijani side to restore the traffic on the road.

“Other details of the incident will be released later”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan