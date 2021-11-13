Armenia reports 1251 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 1251 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 328,081, the ministry of healthcare reports.

10,338 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 12.

2192 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 292,092.

The death toll has risen to 6976 (39 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 27,642.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died of other disease has reached 1371.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan