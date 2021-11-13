Artsakh National Security Service releases statement on incident near Shushi checkpoint

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh released a statement on the incident that occurred today near the Shushi checkpoint.

The statement of the Artsakh NSS says that on November 13 they have been reported that an unknown man, in response to the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen on the Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate road, near the checkpoint of Shushi, threw an explosive device in the direction of the checkpoint after which the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road has been closed on both sides.

“The law enforcement agencies of Artsakh together with the Russian peacekeepers carry out respective investigative operations to reveal the circumstances of the incident.

At the moment the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is open on both sides. There are no casualties among the citizens of Artsakh as a result of the incident”, the NSS statement says.

The NSS once again called on citizens not to panic and stay calm, and follow only the official news.

