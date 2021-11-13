Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Artsakh confirms 55 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health reports.

212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 12.

At the moment, 146 infected patients are hospitalized. 23 are in critical, 61 in serious condition. The other cases receive treatment at home.

 

