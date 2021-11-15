Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 1,004,493 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health said today.

682,188 people received the first dose, and 322,305 – the second dose.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.

The following vaccines are available in the country: AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Coronavac (only the second dose), and Moderna.

Foreigners as well can get vaccinated in Armenia for free.

 

