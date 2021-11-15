Deputy PM Grigoryan receives World Bank Vice President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received World Bank’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, deputy PM Grigoryan thanked the World Bank, in particular its team in Armenia for supporting and assisting Armenia in the difficult period, highlighting the role of the Bank’s support to the fight against COVID-19. Mher Grigoryan said that the cooperation with the World Bank is of key importance for Armenia both from scale and content perspective. Introducing the main directions of the government’s action plan, he said that the comprehensive partnership framework with the World Bank creates a base to continue the joint works in conducting the government’s key reforms.

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde thanked for the reception and stated that both the World Bank and other development partners of Armenia have assessed the government’s action plan as a targeted and comprehensive program for resisting the challenges. On behalf of the Bank she expressed readiness to continue assisting the implementation of the government’s action plan.

Both sides also highlighted the public administration reforms, including the digitization process and the actions aimed at raising the efficiency of the public administration system. The efforts aimed at developing human capital were also discussed.

They also touched upon the development of green economy in Armenia, as well as the necessity of introducing promoting tools by the government on this path.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan