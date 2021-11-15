CSTO to hold special forces exercises in Tajikistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold the Cobalt-2021 special forces military exercises in Tajikistan November 17-19, Interfax reported citing the Central Military District.

CSTO-members Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will send units from special forces, internal troops bodies, state security, emergency situation and drug enforcement agencies to the drills. Russia will send troops from its special forces and the 201st military base reconnaissance battalion, including two helicopters.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan