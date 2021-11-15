Ukrainian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine led by head of the friendship group with Armenia Artyom Dmitruk visited today the Tsisternakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, AnalitikaUA reports.

They were accompanied by head of the Armenia-Ukraine friendship group Hrachya Hakobyan and members of the group.

The Ukrainian lawmakers visited Armenia to attend the workshop dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the foundation of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine.

The delegation members laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, paying tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

“Armenia and Ukraine are brotherly countries. The Armenian Genocide is the fact of the history of humanity which must not be repeated”, Artyom Dmitruk said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan