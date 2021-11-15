Armenian PM, World Bank Vice President discuss partnership priorities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation of the World Bank led by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the cooperation with the World Bank, within the frames of which different development programs have been carried out and continue to be carried out in Armenia.

He said that the government’s action plan highlights education, infrastructure, administration system reforms as priority directions, and taking into account the successful experience of the joint work, the Cabinet attaches importance to the deepening of partnership with the World Bank in this and other mutually beneficial directions.

The WB Vice President praised the level of cooperation with the Armenian government and congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his re-election as PM. Anna Bjerde said that the World Bank assesses the government’s action plan as a targeted program for resisting the current challenges and is ready to continue the support to the Armenian government for implementing all those reforms.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-World Bank partnership prospects. They highlighted the public administration reforms, institutional capacity and human capital development programs.

Mr Pashinyan and Mrs Bjerde also discussed issues on raising public awareness about the COVID-19 vaccinations. Pashinyan highly valued the World Bank support to Armenia for COVID-19 response.

The Prime Minister said that the government is committed to the consistent implementation of the agenda of reforms and thanked the World Bank, its Armenian team for the readiness to continue the productive cooperation.

