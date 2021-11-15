Parliament Speaker calls Suren Papikyan’s appointment as defense minister a right decision

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The appointment of Suren Papikyan as the new defense minister of Armenia is a right decision, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters, commenting on today’s decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan according to which Arshak Karapetyan has been relieved from the position of the defense minister and deputy prime minister Suren Papikyan was appointed as the new defense minister.

“Concerning the resignation of the minister, there was the decision of the prime minister. The PM announced it, and as for the appointment of Suren Papikyan, I consider it very right and welcome. I think that trusting such a field on such a hard-working person who is aware of the whole situation was a very important and right step”, Speaker Simonyan said, assuring that Mr Papikyan will be “one of our best defense ministers in our history”.

