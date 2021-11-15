Armenia Finance Minister, ADB Country Director discuss joint program priorities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received today Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati and his delegation, the ministry said in a statement.

Minister Khachatryan in his remarks highlighted the cooperation with the ADB, touched upon the process and strategy of joint programs, as well as Armenia’s economic development trends.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the potential cooperation in the construction of North-South highway, in the field of transport and communication, as well as the reforms expected in education and healthcare sectors.

Paolo Spantigati said in his turn that the Asian Development Bank is ready to continue the support to the initiatives of the Armenian government in infrastructure development, energy, healthcare, education and other areas.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan