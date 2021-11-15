Armenia, EU sign Common Aviation Agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Foriegn Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Stanislav Raščan, who is currently the Chair of the Council of the European Union, signed the Armenia-EU Common Aviation Agreement on November 15, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan delivered remarks at the signing ceremony, where he particularly said:

“Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear Colleagues,

Today's signing of the common aviation agreement is yet another remarkable benchmark in our relations with the European Union and its 27 Member States.

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all those who made this happen: the colleagues from the European Commission, the Council and the Slovenian Presidency, all the respective agencies in Armenia, our Mission here in Brussels

The ratification and entry into force of this Agreement in the near future will create new opportunities for the development of the aviation sector in Armenia, making the connection to other European countries easier for the Armenian citizens.

Joining the EU Common Aviation Area - a single market for aviation services will foster the adoption of the EU aviation standards, the implementation of aviation rules and will further develop the cooperation in the field of aviation security. It will in its turn, benefit the national airlines and of course individual travellers.

I am convinced that the Agreement will be instrumental in promoting trade, tourism, investments, and economic and social development in general, as well as boost people-to-people contacts, and provide increased opportunities for bigger mobility.

Thank you.”