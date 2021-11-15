Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-11-21

YEREVAN, 15 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.46 drams to 475.65 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.86 drams to 544.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.57 drams to 637.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 68.00 drams to 28452.46 drams. Silver price is down by 0.02 drams to 381.62 drams. Platinum price is down by 182.71 drams to 16439.44 drams.