LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.04% to $2678.00, copper price up by 1.20% to $9732.00, lead price up by 0.08% to $2356.00, nickel price up by 0.25% to $19800.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $37800.00, zinc price up by 0.18% to $3256.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.