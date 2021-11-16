Armenia plans to liberalize a part of energy market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Beginning February 2022, Armenia will switch to a new energetic model, some part of the market will be liberalized, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan said at the Parliament’s session today, in response to the question relating to small hydropower plants.

“Under the new regulations, the guarantee of the mandatory purchase of electricity provided by the state to these power stations will no longer operate. They are free to join the market trading electronic platform and conduct trade in accordance with all trading rules”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan