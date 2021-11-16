Intense firefight at Armenia’s eastern border as Azerbaijan launches heavy attack using artillery

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border’s eastern direction remains tense as of 14:00, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani military resorted to yet another provocation and attacked the Armenian positions in the abovementioned direction.

The Azerbaijani military is using artillery, armored equipment and various caliber firearms in the attack.

“The Armenian side has taken adequate actions. As a result of intense firefight the adversary sustained loss of armored equipment,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan