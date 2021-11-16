OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned about reported incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde has expressed her full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs who made a statement on November 15 over the incidents along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Share deep concern of Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding reported incidents in the region, including those along Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Express my full support for their efforts and call on sides to de-escalate immediately and take steps to resolve outstanding issue”, Ann Linde said on Twitter.