Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned about reported incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned about reported incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde has expressed her full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs who made a statement on November 15 over the incidents along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Share deep concern of Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding reported incidents in the region, including those along Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Express my full support for their efforts and call on sides to de-escalate immediately and take steps to resolve outstanding issue”, Ann Linde said on Twitter.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]