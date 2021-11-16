Armenia, Russia hold consultations through military, diplomatic channels – Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia are holding consultations on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border through diplomatic and military channels, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said.

"Consultations are held through operative communication means through military, other departments and diplomatic channels," Toghanyan said.

He also said that Armenia has not yet sent an official letter to the Russian side to help resolve the situation on the border.