12 Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. As of 17:00, the situation in the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia, where the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack today, continues to be extremely tense, ARMENPRESS reports, MoD Armenia informed, adding that the intensity of clashes has not weakened.

“The adversary continues using artillery, armored vehicles and different caliber firearms. As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the adversary has suffered a large loss of personnel, about a dozen of armored vehicles have been destroyed”, reads the statement issued by the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

It’s noted that the Armenian side also has suffered casualties. The numbers are being clarified. 12 Armenian servicemen, including 7 contract servicemen, have been captured by Azerbaijani units.