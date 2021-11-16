Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Security Council Secretary of Armenia, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation on Armenia- Azerbaijan border

Security Council Secretary of Armenia, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation on Armenia- Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The interlocutors also focused on regional security and peace, and the unblocking of infrastructure.

The sides expressed confidence that the border tensions can be reduced and a peaceful settlement process can be launched.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]