Security Council Secretary of Armenia presents to U.S. Ambassador situation resulted by Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resulted by the Azerbaijani attack. The Security Council Secretary emphasized that these actions of Azerbaijan are a blow to Armenia’s democracy.

Armen Grigoryan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side that the troops should be withdrawn simultaneously to the positions prior to the Azerbaijani invasion of May 12, 2021. The Secretary of the Security Council also noted that Armenia is ready to start the process of demarcation, which, however, has nothing to do with the Nagorno Karabakh issue.