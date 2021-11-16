UNSC ready to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council does not plan to convene a session on the border situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan yet, but the members of the Security Council can discuss it, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said.

‘’There is nothing on the agenda, but we will see. We can discuss it”, he told the reporters.

On November 16 Azerbaijan attacked the eastern borders of Armenia. There are casualties from both sides.