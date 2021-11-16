Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

At the moment situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At the moment the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is relatively calm, but the situation remains extremely tense in general, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said at the extraordinary session of the Security Council.

“We will constantly provide the citizens of Armenia with verified information’’, he said.








